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Α.ΧΙΤΛΕΡ ΕΜΒΑΤΗΡΙΟ ALS DIE GOLDNE ABENDSONNE 1933 - ΟΤΑΝ η ΧΡΥΣΗ ΔΥΣΗ ΕΡΘΕΙ
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47 views • March 13, 2020
Βιντεο ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΟ ΕΜΒΑΤΗΡΙΟ του 1933 των ΗΡΩΙΚΩΝ ΤΑΓΜΑΤΩΝ S.A του Α.ΧΙΤΛΕΡ.Απο την ΕΤΑΙΡΕΙΑ TELEFUNKEN ΤΕΛΕΦΟΥΝΚΕΝ ΣTO ΕΡΓΟΣΤΑΣΙΟ ΤΗΣ ΣΤΗΝ ΒΑΥΑΡΙΑ ΚΑΤΑΣΚΕΥΑΣΤΗΚΑΝ οι 2 ΙΣΧΥΡΟΙ ΠΟΜΠΟΙ & οι 2 ΚΕΡΑΙΕΣ ΠΟΥ ΠΡΟΣΕΦΕΡΕ Ο Α.ΧΙΤΛΕΡ στην ΕΛΛΑΔΑ ΤΟ 1937 & ΙΔΡΥΘΗΚΕ Ο ΡΑΔΙΟΦΩΝΙΚΟΣ ΣΤΑΘΜΟΣ ΑΘΗΝΩΝ δηλαδη η ΣΗΜΕΡΙΝΗ ΕΡΤ των ΑΠΑΤΕΩΝΩΝ της ΕΝΗΜΕΡΩΣΗΣ. Με ΑΓΓΛΙΚΟΥΣ & ΓΕΡΜΑΝΙΚΟΥΣ ΥΠΟΤΙΤΛΟΥΣ 1932-33.ΤΟ ΕΜΒΑΤΗΡΙΟ που ΑΠΑΓΟΡΕΥΣΑΝ απο το ΕΒΡΑΙΚΟ YouTube γιατι ΕΝΟΧΛΟΥΝ οι ΣΤΙΧΟΙ του για τον ΗΓΕΤΗ των ΕΘΝΩΝ.
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