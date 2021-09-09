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Pennsylvania State Capitol and The Allentown Art Museum with Adventures of Spencer J. Fox
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10 views • September 09, 2021
hen you have to chance to visit Pennsylvania check out the State Captiol in Harrisburg. The Pennsylvania State Capitol is the seat of government for the U.S. state of Pennsylvania located in downtown Harrisburg which was designed by architect Joseph Miller Huston in 1902 and completed in 1906 in a Beaux-Arts style with decorative Renaissance themes throughout. The Capitol is vantastic! Full of art work,
crystal chandeliers, and beautiful stained glass windows.
For more information for the Pennsylvania State Capitol, their contact number is717-787-5532 or you can go on their website at http://www.pacapitol.com
Also check the Allentown Art Museum in Allentown where there is a great mixture of different of classic and modern art work.
Their contact phone is: 610-432-4333 or their website https://www.allentownmusuem.org
While you are on here check out other sites that on Spencer J. Fox Adventures at https://www.adventspencer.us. There are many different
places Spencer J. Fox has traveled around the North Carolina area and surrounding states.
Do some shopping on the Spencer J. Fox Cyber Mall at https://www.adventspencer.us/cybermall.htm
crystal chandeliers, and beautiful stained glass windows.
For more information for the Pennsylvania State Capitol, their contact number is717-787-5532 or you can go on their website at http://www.pacapitol.com
Also check the Allentown Art Museum in Allentown where there is a great mixture of different of classic and modern art work.
Their contact phone is: 610-432-4333 or their website https://www.allentownmusuem.org
While you are on here check out other sites that on Spencer J. Fox Adventures at https://www.adventspencer.us. There are many different
places Spencer J. Fox has traveled around the North Carolina area and surrounding states.
Do some shopping on the Spencer J. Fox Cyber Mall at https://www.adventspencer.us/cybermall.htm
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