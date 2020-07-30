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Google Admits US Doctors Don’t have Free Speech.
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37 views • July 30, 2020
During the BIG 4 Tech hearings yesterday Google CEO Sundar Pichai admitted that he follows UN directives when censoring content. He was specifically asked about Youtube's censoring a video of a group of doctors whom talked about the Hydroxychloroquine curing those sick with COVID-19. Pichai said they censor content contrary to CDC guidelines. CDC gets their guidelines from the UN controlled WHO.
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