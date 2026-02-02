© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A survivor of satanic ritual abuse says she was trafficked and tortured from the day she was born in an underground facility .. with tunnels connecting to the Vatican and used by European elites ...
She claims she witnessed child sacrifice being carried out inside the Vatican ... including the drinking of children’s blood ...