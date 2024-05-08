Create New Account
FRENCH AA/APC/TARGET - WAY TOO BIG OR A GOOD APC? GREAT GUN BUT BIG TARGET MAKE THIS A DATED MACHINE
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
This is the current standard French do it all machine, and like so many others it is a huge target that is going to get men killed. What a waste of an awesome gun! Should be on a machine half the weight and size with still more armor and speed! We take out the British APC/ Tank thing the Rat after and it works a little better, maybe.

technologygamingtankswarthunderpanzer

