Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"Both parties WANT war with Russia and Iran" Fmr. Congressman Dennis Kucinich | Redacted News
channel image
Neroke-5
37 Subscribers
50 views
Published 15 hours ago

How did both parties become the parties of war? Congressman Dennis Kucinich of Ohio has some insight on that. He used to be a major face of the Democratic Party but he is now running as an independent. He joins us on Redacted today!

Keywords
democratspoliticsrepublicanswardennis kucinich

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket