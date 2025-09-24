Turkey's Massive Arms Buildup Signals War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Turkey is arming for a major war. With purchase orders for billions in ammunition each month, the buildup is staggering. This signals an anticipation of a massive regional conflict, likely centered on controlling vital chokepoints like the Turkish Straits. The scale of preparation reveals how imminent key players believe this confrontation to be.
#Turkey #MilitaryBuildUp #Geopolitics #WarWatch #Bosphorus
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport