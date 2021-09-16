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Bidens Ancestors Owned Slaves, 2 Year Old Kicked Off Plane & More Govt Corruption
Aimless News
Aimless News
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Sources used in video:

Now what Potatohead, geneology says the Bidens owned slaves - https://nypost.com/2021/09/14/biden-related-to-maryland-slave-owners-report/

DOJ lets hackers off the hook - https://www.dailywire.com/news/doj-allows-former-intel-military-who-hacked-for-foreign-country-to-pay-to-escape-prosecution

Nadler says illegals are human infrastructure - https://twitter.com/RepMattGaetz/status/1437809177372643330

Book on Milley is backfiring - https://www.rt.com/usa/534833-milley-book-trump-coup/

Doctor in Idaho says vaxx causing 20X more cancer - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-14-idaho-doctor-20times-increase-cancer-vaccinated-covid.html

Largest state in India now covid free due to Ivermectin - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/huge-uttar-pradesh-india-announces-state-covid-19-free-proving-effectiveness-deworming-drug-ivermectin/

ABC news gets bitch slapped by vaxx deaths and injuries - https://trib247.com/articles/unexpected-and-heartbreaking-thousands-flood-abc-affiliate-s-facebook-page-with-vaccination-horror-stories

This is gonna get ugly, 2 yr old kicked off plane - https://resistthemainstream.org/video-major-airline-company-turns-plane-around-kicks-two-year-old-off-flight-for-not-wearing-mask-during-asthma-attack/?utm_source=telegram

Whistleblower nurse tells what's really going on - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/covid-whistleblower-doctors-quit-pressured-vax-pressured-lie/

Natural immunity finally recognized in Michigan - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/michigan-health-care-system-says-workers-natural-immunity-dont-need-vaccine

They cheated again, as usual - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/watch-351000-yes-votes-disappear-totals-newsom-recall-election-live-cnn-video/

Joy Reid gets taken down a notch by Nikki Minaj - https://twitter.com/ggreenwald/status/1437799800494252033

NY state goes full woke, no gas vehicles by 2035 - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/09/13/new-york-banning-sale-gas-vehicles-2035/

Here's another liberal teacher ruining children - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9990835/Virginia-high-school-English-teacher-says-expecting-children-sit-quietly-White-Supremacy.html

CNN make homesless man take a dump - https://dailypatriotreport.com/homeless-man-takes-a-dump-in-background-of-cnns-live-covid-report/

Freedom Job Network, no jab required - https://www.thefreedomjobnetwork.com/

Just throw the frisbee Abe - https://twitter.com/humorandanimals/status/1437839608050593799

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1435053702478319619


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

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