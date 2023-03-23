The Birth Of A New World Order?

This certainly looks like the beginning of the New World Order that we've heard so much about, but did we ever expect it to go in this direction?
The subject of the UK being ready to supply depleted uranium ammunition to the Ukraine war is also covered in this video.
(Click here for more about depleted uranium munitions and their after-effects)
Video Source:
'Redacted News' with Clayton & Natali Morris
https://www.youtube.com/@RedactedNews
Closing theme music:
'Without God' by David Fesliyan
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Redacted
News or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
pc thu15:50
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.