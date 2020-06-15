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CHAZ - COMMUNIST HATE AMERICA ZONE
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30 views • June 15, 2020
Antifa has takin over some city blocks in Seattle, and the Left is happy about it. The Left is calling it a "Love Feast" and saying nothing is wrong with the Police being pushed out. This has to stop NOW, or we will see more cities fall across America. Trump has to put his foot down and take our city back, or we will lose more than just a few blocks.
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