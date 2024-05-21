VACCINES: BILLIONS TO DIE? - Celebrities Are "Dying Suddenly" & New Fake Psyop Resistance Is Forming

ORDER QUALITY MEAT TO YOUR DOOR HERE: https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321 Save 20% and get $15 off your FIRST order! Support your local farms and stay healthy





Josh Sigurdson reports on the claim by experts that billions of people are still to die from the deadly covid "vaccines" as experts are calculating dramatic simulations based on the already massive death count. CNN reporter Alice Stewart died suddenly yesterday and while it's always tragic to lose a life, it's interesting to see so many of the propagandists who told parents to inject their children suddenly succumbing to the same propaganda. A child collapsed behind Canadian dictator Justin Trudeau at a press conference in Winnipeg, a city where children were force-vaccinated in massive numbers. Meanwhile, Pfizer has quietly settled 10,000 cancer lawsuits recently as they prepare to sell cancer related drugs following a buy-up of countless cancer companies. Albert Bourla, the CEO recently claimed "cancer is the new covid" for their business model. Pfizer was also recently caught hiding SV-40 in their covid injections which is a leading cause of cancer. There is also a new psyop forming as countless major players in the covid propaganda suddenly come out of the woodwork claiming they were vaccine injured and are taking Ivermectin. Chris Cuomo is a great example of this. He attacked anyone who dared to reject the vaccines and now he's calling for a government inquiry on it so that government can find themselves not guilty. The psyop is obvious. Fauci is being called out by mainstream media for poisoning the masses. Former CDC director Robert Redfield has also said that the injections are deadly. It seems a new fake alternative media is being formed. People are supposed to trust the opportunist scum who got everything wrong by design to be the new "rebels." The WHO is heading towards the approval of the Pandemic Treaty in most parts of the world. An incredibly Orwellian development as they simultaneously attempt to control the world's food supply. Dr. David Martin recently called them a "criminal racketeering organization founded by eugenicists." Central bankers including World Economic Forum members have recently spoken on the fact that people are more willing to comply with CBDCs following the fear surrounding covid. It's like everything we say comes true... Unfortunately people will still call us crazy.





We must prepare and we must resist now.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!

