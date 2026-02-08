ICE Detention Pendulum

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
First, they turned to these
[News Montage]
Questions are mounting about what's happening inside Camp East Montana.
Another person has died in immigration custody on the Fort Bliss Army base in El Paso, Texas.
It's the third death reported in just a month and a half at Camp East Montana at Fort Bliss, which is the largest immigration detention facility in the US.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said in a statement that Victor Manuel Diaz, an immigrant from Nicaragua, appears to have died by suicide.
Advocates say the facility has proven to be inhumane and continue to call for it to be shut down.
DHS has defended the facility, saying ICE makes everyone's safety and health a top priority.