Have scientists determined the length of a day on God's time clock? 10-10-22

It wasn't until the fourth day of creation that God created time as we know it today. As Genesis chapter 1 verses 13 and 14 state, "And there was evening and there was morning a third day. And God said, "Let there be lights in the firmament of the heavens to separate the day from the night; and let them be for signs and for seasons and for days and years." So, the way I read this, the first three days were based on God's time clock. Scientists have stated that the big bang happened 13.8 billion years ago. 13.8 divided by 3 equals 4.6. So, a day on God's time clock is approximately 4.6 billion years according to science. Have a great day.

Daniel chapter 2, verse 2 "He changes times and seasons; he removes kings and sets up kings;"

