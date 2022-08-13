Your spiritual weapons - CHERISH the SPIRIT | Benita Francis

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Your spiritual weapons - CHERISH the SPIRIT Prophetic Time | 29 March 2022 | Benita Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Watch in Tamil ( தமிழ் ) https://youtu.be/dZEbWHpVoBA Watch in Hindi ( हिंदी ) https://youtu.be/oQR39TnkfAw Watch in Telugu ( తెలుగు ) https://youtu.be/If3k0xwt3Xc Watch in Malayalam ( മലയാളം ) https://youtu.be/4DJxw7FcI_0 Watch in Kannada ( ಕನ್ನಡ ) https://youtu.be/orc9jVdaboE – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – To share your testimonies & for prayers, contact us +91-44-26501290 (or) Send your prayer requests to the link http://bit.ly/BPMPrayercenter – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/BPMYoutube Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Tamil YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/TamilMessages Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Hindi YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/HindiMessages Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Telugu YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/TeluguMessages Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Malayalam YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/MalayalamMessages – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries: https://ezekiahfrancis.org/ – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Download our Berachah Prophetic Ministries Mobile App from Play Store: http://bit.ly/BPM-App – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Ways to Give UPI : berachah@icici http://bit.ly/PartnersSeed – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – #EzekiahFrancis #BenitaFrancis #BerachahPropheticMinistries #PropheticTime #ChristianMessage