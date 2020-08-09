break-in, demonstration targets ... unadjusted sights

It is easy for novices to overly concern themselves with where their shots went rather than how close together they landed.



Decent sights can be adjusted. The proper job of shooter and gun is to make a group of holes that can be moved with sight adjustments.



From this distance with a new handgun, I was pleased. I could move the group closer to target center and I could improve my hits as I gained experience with this new gun, but for a short barrel, short sight-radius handgun, I was quite happy with what I did hit.



Next time out with this Taurus I will adjust the rear sight a tiny bit to the right which will move the group of shots to the right. Then I will change my focus from making videos about learning to shoot safely over to concentrating on where I am holding and squeezing off more accurate rounds.



It is tempting to do right away, but I have a large number of other things on my ToDo list ahead of that one.