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Dra. Jane Ruby ¿Ivermectina curar cancer? -- Does Ivermectin cure cancer?
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173 views • February 27, 2022
Dra. Jane Ruby ¿Ivermectina curar cancer? -- Does Ivermectin cure cancer?
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NIH
https://www.nih.gov
PubMed
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov
Clinicaltrials.gov ( Ivermectina)
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04920942
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04836299
necesitarás traducir estas páginas con google
NIH
https://www.nih.gov
PubMed
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov
Clinicaltrials.gov ( Ivermectina)
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04920942
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04836299
Keywords
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