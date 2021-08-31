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FBI Claims TX Shooter "Possibly Inspired By Foreign Terrorists", Kabul False Flag
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70 views • August 31, 2021
I read an article this morning which immediately caught my eye, falls in line with what I have been discussing recently. They are setting the narrative that we will start seeing acts of domestic terrorism inspired by foreign terrorist groups, etc. They will claim veterans angry with the administration over the handling of the Afghanistan situation are now planning and carrying out attacks against the Government. Perhaps they will say they were inspired by the Taliban or that they are working together with Afghan refugees. Do not buy their bs.
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SOURCES:
https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/fbi-texas-shooter-possibly-inspired-foreign-terrorists-79733957
https://www.dhs.gov/ntas/advisory/national-terrorism-advisory-system-bulletin-august-13-2021
https://pakobserver.net/time-for-introspection-by-stakeholders-by-zaheer-bhatti/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Naeem_Khalid_Lodhi
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pakistan_Observer
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com/
https://www.clownworlddating.com/donate/
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
SOURCES:
https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/fbi-texas-shooter-possibly-inspired-foreign-terrorists-79733957
https://www.dhs.gov/ntas/advisory/national-terrorism-advisory-system-bulletin-august-13-2021
https://pakobserver.net/time-for-introspection-by-stakeholders-by-zaheer-bhatti/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Naeem_Khalid_Lodhi
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pakistan_Observer
Keywords
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