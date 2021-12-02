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The Gospel Of Mary Magdalene
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43 views • December 02, 2021
A Narration of The Gospel Of Mary Magdalene. There was only one partial copy found but for me the words provide a profound difference between the way we view Jesus and the way the disciples. Especially Mary Magdalene. These words require meditation for their application in everyday life. The primary discussion that takes place is between Mary, Peter, Levi or Matthew and Andrew. Mary also defines ignorance in a way I have never heard before. Jesus defines sin. The History and the content of the Gospel is at http://www.thenazareneway.com/the_gospel_of_mary_magdalene.htm
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