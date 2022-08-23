X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - [WEF]/[CB] Want Inflation, The Good Guys Were Counting On This, Boom

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2856a - August 22, 2022

[WEF]/[CB] Want Inflation, The Good Guys Were Counting On This, Boom

The [CB]/[WEF] are moving forward with their plan, they are now having countries create a climate police force, wait for it the people are going to push back. The patriots were counting on the [CB] to use inflation to bring us into the GND. Climate agenda continually imploding, the people see it all.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





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