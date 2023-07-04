Independence Day and the TRUTH

This is just a couple of videos about Independence Day that I stitched together.

It is very important that every American know these things! Everyone on Earth needs to have this information.

Because we are in a spiritual battle for our very souls, and the outcome depends on you knowing these things and NOT being deceived!

The first video is from Juxtaposition.stories on BitChute. His channel can be found here: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juxtaposition1/

The original video I used: https://www.bitchute.com/video/DBubUjivfOWZ/

It's a really good, short video filled with TRUTH!

The second video I used shows the Occult and / or Satanic nature of ALL American Holidays (Holy Days) and it comes from #86. Pagan Origins of Independence Day (July 4th) on YouTube.

original video can be found here: https://youtu.be/6Wke4z7i9lk

BOTH of these channels are worth subscribing to and SHARING! Step into the authority that your Creator gave you and stop being a victim of Satan and his Evil!

Luke 10:19

“Behold, I give unto you power to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy: and nothing shall by any means hurt you.”

Peace and Love to all of you....

YOU must control the system... NOT allow the system to control you!

Praise Yahuwah, and I'm grateful that He opened my eyes to this world of delusion