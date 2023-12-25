The Face of FASCISM, and willing WAGE SLAVES betraying themselves and their fellow humans -- "It's Like Martial Law" – Poland's Pro-EU Govt Seizes Public News Channels In Massive Police Raid

Poland’s public television news stations went off the air yesterday as police conducted massive raids to seize public news station TVP.

A group of senior Law and Justice (PiS) politicians, including party leader Jarosław Kaczyński and former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, arrived at the headquarters of state-run TV broadcaster TVP on Wednesday afternoon as the new pro-EU government moved to seize control of state-run press in dramatic authoritarian fashion.





