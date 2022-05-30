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Memorial Day In The Eyes Of A Combat Vet // Episode 31
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60 views • May 30, 2022
What is Memorial Day? I say it is a holiday that most people have lost the meaning of, so I brought a combat vet on the podcast to remind us.
I have known Lonnie for about 11 years now and he is a person that is very special to me. If I had an older brother, Lonnie would be what I would expect him to be like. When the two of us get together, it is almost scary how we can act (see the blooper clip at the end).
In this episode, Lonnie comes over to my house and we record a short podcast about what memorial day is and what it means to a combat vet that has seen firsthand the horrors of war. Several times.
Listen to this podcast and re-learn what memorial day means.
Please support the mission of Hold My Guns as it is worthy of your time and energy.
https://holdmyguns.org/
https://www.facebook.com/HoldMyGunsOrg/
https://twitter.com/holdmygunsorg
https://www.linkedin.com/company/hold-my-guns-org/
https://www.instagram.com/holdmygunsorg/
A Girl And A Gun / Hold My Guns Personal Safety Plan: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GtsxvSYY3XvGEdRyTF7iEHhqrG-jeUZc/view
If you are interested in being a storage partner: https://holdmyguns.dm.networkforgood.com/forms/firearm-storage-information-request
Don't forget to sign up for my newsletter to see more content and what I am up to. you can sign up at https://trb.fyi/newsletter/
#marines #usmc #memorial @The Rogue Banshee
*** You can support my work by ***
♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee
♦ TRB Newsletter Signup: https://trb.fyi/newsletter/
♦ Primary Arms: https://alnk.to/apNjfm8
♦ Check out our SWAG Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3
♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo
♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee
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Social Media
Website https://www.trb.fyi
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee
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Gear that I run
Computer https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
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Credits The Rogue Banshee Original Content Credit:
Jason Schaller [email protected]
-------
The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision. Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
#USMC #Marines #memoria @The Rogue Banshee
*** You can support our work by ***
♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee
♦ Check out our MERCH Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3
♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo
♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee
-------
Social Media
Website
https://www.trb.fyi
Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee
Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee
-------
-------
Gear that I run
Computer
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
-------
-------
Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
-------
The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
I have known Lonnie for about 11 years now and he is a person that is very special to me. If I had an older brother, Lonnie would be what I would expect him to be like. When the two of us get together, it is almost scary how we can act (see the blooper clip at the end).
In this episode, Lonnie comes over to my house and we record a short podcast about what memorial day is and what it means to a combat vet that has seen firsthand the horrors of war. Several times.
Listen to this podcast and re-learn what memorial day means.
Please support the mission of Hold My Guns as it is worthy of your time and energy.
https://holdmyguns.org/
https://www.facebook.com/HoldMyGunsOrg/
https://twitter.com/holdmygunsorg
https://www.linkedin.com/company/hold-my-guns-org/
https://www.instagram.com/holdmygunsorg/
A Girl And A Gun / Hold My Guns Personal Safety Plan: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GtsxvSYY3XvGEdRyTF7iEHhqrG-jeUZc/view
If you are interested in being a storage partner: https://holdmyguns.dm.networkforgood.com/forms/firearm-storage-information-request
Don't forget to sign up for my newsletter to see more content and what I am up to. you can sign up at https://trb.fyi/newsletter/
#marines #usmc #memorial @The Rogue Banshee
*** You can support my work by ***
♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee
♦ TRB Newsletter Signup: https://trb.fyi/newsletter/
♦ Primary Arms: https://alnk.to/apNjfm8
♦ Check out our SWAG Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3
♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo
♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee
-------
Social Media
Website https://www.trb.fyi
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee
-------
-------
Gear that I run
Computer https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
-------
-------
Credits The Rogue Banshee Original Content Credit:
Jason Schaller [email protected]
-------
The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision. Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
#USMC #Marines #memoria @The Rogue Banshee
*** You can support our work by ***
♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee
♦ Check out our MERCH Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3
♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo
♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee
-------
Social Media
Website
https://www.trb.fyi
https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee
https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee
-------
-------
Gear that I run
Computer
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
-------
-------
Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
-------
The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
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