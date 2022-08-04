Stew Peters Full Show: EXPOSES Horror, Vaxxed Doctors Dropping Dead

Stew Peters Exclusive: Never-Before-Seen Footage Of SRA Victim EXPOSES Horror, Vaxxed Doctors Dropping Dead. The Stew Peters Show has a new episode that you do NOT want to miss out on! It’s Wednesday and Dr. Jane Ruby returns for #AskDrJaneWednesday ! She has a new Q & A that you are going to want to watch!

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The producers of “These Little Ones”, Matt Skow & Nicholas Stumphauzer join the show with unseen footage of the anonymous woman who was a victim to Satanic Ritual Abuse at just 6-years-old.

Matt Taylor joins to talk about his microscope experiments after he stole a vile of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. He noticed that within minutes the vaccine particles morphed into the shape of a rectangle & when mixed with his blood, the Vaccine particles started to kill the blood cells.