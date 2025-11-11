Why was the Catholic church burning believers at the stake and chopping their heads off during the Middle Ages? Michael Sattler

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this presentation, I use the example of martyr Michael Sattler (1527) to show what were the most common reasons the whore of Babylon was burning true believers at the stake, or chopping their heads off, drowning them, etc. Accounts are taken from The Martyr's Mirror (https://homecomers.org/mirror/ ).