❗️ If Gaza agreement happens today, ceasefire will be declared immediately — Turkish FM Fidan

Talks ongoing on main 4 points: hostage-prisoner exchange, aid, IDF withdrawal, ceasefire

Adds 'all delegations aware' Netanyahu will try to ruin process but will not allow it.

Adding, from Lavrov about this:

🚨Lavrov on Trump Gaza Plan: Best option for Arabs to stop Israeli "annexation"

US President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan is the best solution currently "on the table," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

💬"US President Donald Trump proposed his '20 points,' in which the word 'statehood' is mentioned."

👉Lavrov stressed that, while vague, the scheme is the most acceptable to Arabs and would prevent further annexations by Israel.

He called the plan "realistic" and the best choice for resolving the Gaza conflict.