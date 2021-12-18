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Isaiah 26 (trouble is coming, enter into the chamber quickly)
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231 views • December 18, 2021
There is a world of trouble coming down the road and it can't be stopped. It's in the plan of the Almighty God to allow this to run it's course. The only safe place to be while the World cries "peace and safety", is in the covering of the Lord Jesus. Let the storm pass because there is nothing you can do to stop it.
All music and sound tracks are a creation of Mark Shannon Kelley of Kelley Ministries - Studio ONE 2021.
All instruments; 6 String Bass Guitar, Keyboards, Organs, 6 String Electric Guitar, Percussion of all kinds, and Vocals performed by Mark Shannon Kelley.
Kelley Ministries - Studio ONE 2021.
SoundWorKs 2021.
All music and sound tracks are a creation of Mark Shannon Kelley of Kelley Ministries - Studio ONE 2021.
All instruments; 6 String Bass Guitar, Keyboards, Organs, 6 String Electric Guitar, Percussion of all kinds, and Vocals performed by Mark Shannon Kelley.
Kelley Ministries - Studio ONE 2021.
SoundWorKs 2021.
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