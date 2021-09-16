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Yom Kippur Sept 15th 16th 2021 Salvation of A Nation
Resistance Chicks
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30 views • September 16, 2021
Read Along: https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2021/09/salvation-of-nation.html
Salvation of A Nation. Nothing like a Forced Fast to get you really cleaned out, purged of everything on this earth and Close to God. I learn Satan or NWO are faking it. They have no power no authority! Jesus took the keys of power and authority from the Devil. We The people Liberated by Jesus Christ have the keys of power and authority.
Revival Carmen: https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2021/08/expounding-upon-and-expanding-warrenton.html Expounding Upon and Expanding: The Warrenton Declaration on Medical Mandates
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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