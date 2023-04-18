DR. 'JORDAN B PETERSON'S' ANTI 'WEF' 'ARC' WAS BUILT FOR BILLIONAIRES, BY BILLIONAIRES

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







DR. 'JORDAN B PETERSON'S' 'ARC' WAS BUILT FOR BILLIONAIRES, BY BILLIONAIRES

March. 25, 2023. 'Geopolitical News' AndreCorbeil.

#ARC #THEGREATRESET #DRPETERSON

Amazing Polly #AmazingPolly

There is a new Global Council fronted by Jordan Peterson that promises to save us all from the Woke Dystopian Future. But who is behind it? Can you support this work? To do so, visit: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php

Thank you!

#WEF #Peterson #Arc #dig #Amazingpolly #GreatReset #AllianceForResponsibleCitizenship #Legatum #MarshallWace

Category News & Politics

Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over

4 hours ago

FreedomAintFree2021

If the solution is friendly to central planning then the speaker is either a globalist or a useful tool. The most efficient and flexible systems are distributed. They are more flexible and easier to maintain and avoid single point of failure.

A one world system of any kind will attract the most ruthless and homicidal people will seek to gain control of it. Power attracts evil.

So when you see global solution run.

Historically look how many people only escaped despots and dictators only because there was another country to flee to.

Imagine a global system run like Maoist China, or Stalinist Russia. Name one country that is run so well that it would be a model for the whole world.This is why globalism will always fail.

