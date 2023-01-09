UKC Interview with Dr Sam White - Covid-19 Health Policy and the War on Public Health

Dr Sam White is a GP who has dared to speak out against what he describes as a war on UK Public Health. Prosecuted by our own government and fomented by means of the COVID-19 and vaccination policy, the weapons include fear, psychology, propaganda, kangaroo courts and serial felons. Many people have been harmed or died. Dr White has put his career on the line to speak out for the injured and to warn those innocently straying into the line of fire.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.