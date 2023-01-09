UKC Interview with Dr Sam White - Covid-19 Health Policy and the War on Public Health

Dr Sam White is a GP who has dared to speak out against what he describes as a war on UK Public Health. Prosecuted by our own government and fomented by means of the COVID-19 and vaccination policy, the weapons include fear, psychology, propaganda, kangaroo courts and serial felons. Many people have been harmed or died. Dr White has put his career on the line to speak out for the injured and to warn those innocently straying into the line of fire.

