Brainwashed - Completely ReWorked [Shane's Edit][Polished 9 Steps to Control the World]Tom MacDonald - "Brainwashed"⁣⁣The 9 steps they use to control us [⁣⁣The whole world's brainwashed]i spent 4 hours making a this 1 min video lol.I used tom MacDonald's brainwashed and added a shitload of images, memes and transitions.. tons of info in a very fast paced vid._____________________________The whole world's brainwashedIt's us against them, it ain't you against meStep one, train the people only to consumeStep two, infiltrate adults with the newsStep three, indoctrinate the children through the schoolsAnd the music and the apps on the phones that they useStep four, separate the right from the leftStep five, separate the white from the blackStep six, separate the rich from the poorUse religion and equality to separate 'em moreStep seven, fabricate a problem made of liesStep eight, put it on the news every nightStep nine, when people start to fight and divideTake control, this is called situational designThey can't stop us 'cause we're ready to fightTry to brainwash us but we won't let freedom dieThe whole world's brainwashedEverybody pick a team, start a riot in the streetsThe whole world's brainwashedIt's us against them, it ain't you against me