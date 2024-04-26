The first large ships passed through the port Baltimore via the canal, which is being cleared of debris from a bridge that collapsed a month ago.
The insurance damage from the accident could set a record for the entire history of ship collision incidents - the media reported that it is estimated at $4 billion. The cost of building a new bridge in this location was estimated at $1 billion, and it will take from five to seven years to complete.
