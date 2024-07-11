BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Israeli Army Bleeds On Southern And Northern Fronts
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9980 followers
166 views • 9 months ago

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) continue to sustain heavy losses while battling Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah on the border with Lebanon.

In less than ten days, the IDF lost five troops in Gaza to attacks claimed by Hamas and other Palestinian armed factions.

On July 3, a team commander in the 7th Armored Brigade’s 75th Battalion was killed in Gaza City’s Shejaiya area in the northern part of the Strip. In a separate northern Gaza attack on a same day, a platoon commander in the Givati Brigade’s Rotem Battalion was killed.

And on July 4, a staff sergeant from the Paratroopers Brigade’s 101st Battalion was killed as a result of another attack in Shejaiya.

The recent Israeli losses were not limited to northern Gaza. On July 7, a company commander in the Combat Engineering Corps’ 601st Battalion was killed in an attack in the southern area of Rafah.

And on July 9, a soldier from the IDF’s elite Maglan commando unit was killed during fighting in the central part of the Strip.

These losses brought the number of Israeli troops slain during ground operations in Gaza to 327, with more than 2,000 others wounded.

The only clear result from the IDF’s recent operations in Gaza was more civilian casualties. As of July 10, the death toll on the Palestinian side has reached 38,295 with more than 88,241 other wounded. Women and children make up most of the victims.

Meanwhile on the front from Lebanon, Israel also took some losses over the last ten days as a result of attacks launched by Hezbollah.

On July 4, a deputy company commander in the Yiftah Reserve Armored Brigade’s 8679th unit was killed after Hezbollah launched a large-scale attack with more than 200 rockets and 20 drones at key IDF sites in northern Israel and the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

The attack was a response to the assassination of a senior military commander of Hezbollah, Muhammad Nimah Nasser, on July 3. The commander was responsible for one of the group’s three main regional units in southern Lebanon.

And on July 9, two Israeli civilians were killed when Hezbollah launched a barrage of rockets at the Golan. The attack was a response to a suspected Israeli strike that killed the ex-bodyguard of the group’s Secretary-General Hassan Nassrallah on the Beirut-Damascus highway in Syria earlier in the day.

The Israeli death toll from the border clashes with Hezbollah has reached 28. Meanwhile in Lebanon, more than 500 people have been killed by IDF fire.

With no clear strategy to end the ongoing conflict, the IDF will likely continue to bleed in Gaza and along the border with Lebanon. In fact, Israeli losses appear to be on the rise on both fronts.

Mirrored - South Front


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
israellebanonhezbollahgaza stripidfsouth front
