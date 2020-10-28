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Why I have Trump's back | Flint Michigan Councilman
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24 views • October 28, 2020
Maurice Davis, the City Council Vice President from Flint, Michigan, joins Newsmax TV's Grant Stinchfield to discuss his level of support for President Donald Trump, Trump's relationship with the Black community, accusations that the president is prejudiced, and more.
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