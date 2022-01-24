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Lisa Thomas Guest Stars on The Circle of White Light with Alan James
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54 views • January 24, 2022
Guest - Lisa Thomas - Sunday 23rd January 2022 - Lisa Thomas is currently the Director of the Global Health & Wellness Consortium (GHWC) - Throughout her life, Lisa has inspired others through her contribution to the world of healing, training, public speaking, personal development and being a radio host. Within her work, she also has 20 years of Health Insurance experience with a passion for revamping the current healthcare system to a system that provides true healing for humanity.
GHWC website: https://ghwc.global/
GHWC website: https://ghwc.global/
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