🚨 MARICOPA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS VACATE THEIR SEATS AFTER BEING SERVED 🚨

luluHru - BREAKING 🚨Maricopa County Board of Supervisors vacates their seats after being served as de facto govt officials with no signed oath of office!





Source: https://twitter.com/luluHru/status/1764158900016644369





Thumbnail: https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/local/phoenix/2023/02/13/who-is-on-the-maricopa-county-board-of-supervisors-what-to-know/69871590007/





Maricopa County's Board of Supervisors is made up of five elected members. They hold the keys to a $4.5 billion budget in the fourth most populous county in the nation.





Supervisors, who are elected out of districts covering different areas of the county, appoint a county manager who serves as the chief administrator of Maricopa County.





While the county manager handles day-to-day operations across most departments, the board is responsible for setting a vision and direction for the region.





That makes the board something of a sleeping giant in regional politics. From a 30,000-foot view, supervisors oversee land use issues, public health, Election Day voting and more. They directly control the county's checkbook, giving them authority over the resources of the Sheriff's Office, Attorney's Office and other departments with elected heads.





They also serve as the municipal body for those living in unincorporated areas of the county, who aren't residents of cities or towns and do not get the same amenities as those who are.





Supervisor spots are highly coveted by Arizona politicos, often serving as a steppingstone to higher political office. Former county supervisors include former U.S. Rep. Ed Pastor and former Gov. Jan Brewer.





Board meetings are generally held biweekly at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the supervisors' auditorium at 205 W. Jefferson St. in Phoenix. Meetings are open to the public. The county posts agendas and meeting date information on its website.





Vice Chairman Jack Sellers, District 1





Sellers, a Republican, was first appointed to the board in 2019 after former Supervisor Denny Barney resigned to take over as the full-time East Valley Partnership CEO and president. He later was elected to a full term in 2020. Before joining the board, Sellers served two terms on the Chandler City Council. He has lived in the county for more than 30 years and is a retired facilities manager for the General Motors Desert Proving Ground.





He represents District 1, which spans much of the southeast Valley, including portions of Chandler, Tempe, Mesa, Gilbert, Queen Creek and Phoenix's Ahwatukee neighborhood.





Supervisor Tom Galvin, District 2





Galvin is a Republican and was appointed to his seat in 2021. It was previously held by former Supervisor Steve Chucri, who resigned after secret recordings were released of him discussing unfounded suspicions of voter fraud and slamming his colleagues after the November 2020 election. Galvin later won election to the board in 2022.





He holds a law degree from the University of Notre Dame and has lived in Maricopa County for 14 years. In addition to his role as supervisor, Galvin is a land use attorney for Scottsdale-based Rose Law Group and previously worked as a policy adviser for an Arizona Corporation Commissioner Brenda Burns.





His district encompasses much of the East Valley, including parts of Scottsdale, Cave Creek, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley, Mesa and Gilbert.





Supervisor Bill Gates, District 3





Gates, a Republican, was first elected as supervisor in 2016 and won reelection in 2020. Before joining the board, he served seven years on the Phoenix City Council, where he represented Sunnyslope, Moon Valley and other parts of northeast Phoenix. He holds a law degree from Harvard University and has practiced law in Phoenix for 25 years. He also serves on numerous non-profit boards.





District 3 stretches from north-central Phoenix to Anthem, encompassing Gates' previous council district. It also includes parts of Paradise Valley and a small portion of northern Peoria.





Chairman Clint Hickman, District 4





Hickman is a Republican and was first appointed to the board in 2013 after longtime former Supervisor Max Wilson retired. He was elected in 2014 and reelected in 2020. A fourth-generation Arizonan, he is vice president of sales and marketing at Hickman's Family Farms, which his family has owned and operated since the 1940s. The company is Arizona's largest egg producer.





His district spans most of the northwest Valley, including Wickenburg, Surprise, Litchfield Park, nearly all of Peoria, the northern half of Buckeye and parts of Glendale, Avondale and Goodyear.





Supervisor Steve Gallardo, District 5





The board's lone Democrat, Gallardo was appointed to his seat in 2014 after longtime former Supervisor Mary Rose Wilcox resigned to run for Congress. He was elected a few months later and won reelection in 2016 and 2020. A former state lawmaker,





