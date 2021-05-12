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In the Public Eye Series - Is Dr . Fauci in Trouble? Part I
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20 views • May 12, 2021
Dr. Fauci is in the news big time today. In Part I, we will take another look at Dr. Fauci;s natal chart to set the stage for Part II where we will take a look at his transits and progressions and ask, :Is Dr Fauci in Trouble?"
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our website: Seacpast Astrological Advisory Services
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#astroloy #drfauci #thehague
Follow us on Twitch, Youtube, Theta TV, Bitchute, Odysee, Brighteon, Rumble, Twitter, Telegram, Gab
our website: Seacpast Astrological Advisory Services
Our email: [email protected] and [email protected]
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/pHnojYYeWHum/
#astroloy #drfauci #thehague
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