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T4 IS BEING IMPLEMENTED IN “RED/AMBER WARDS” — INTENS TESTIMONY FROM ESSEX
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30 views • April 27, 2021
T4 IS BEING IMPLEMENTED IN “RED/AMBER WARDS” — INTENS TESTIMONY FROM ESSEX
Ria, the lady who lost her father, says at the end of her sixteen-minute
exceptionally calm piece to camera that she has preserved all the
recordings and is going to be in a documentary. This one-of-a-kind video
won’t be on Facebook for long but I don’t think we need to scramble to
back it up at our end; she clearly is in it for the long haul.
After a first half outlining the goons masquerading as nurses who keep
relatives off the ward, Ria describes the murder by emaciation from
about 8:30 onwards.
The final five minutes of this video are excerpts of her calmly telling the “nurses” that they are
killing wards full of vaccinated and Covid-negative elderly people.
Original video: https://facebook.com/100015568938485/posts/1018701381992150
Ria, the lady who lost her father, says at the end of her sixteen-minute
exceptionally calm piece to camera that she has preserved all the
recordings and is going to be in a documentary. This one-of-a-kind video
won’t be on Facebook for long but I don’t think we need to scramble to
back it up at our end; she clearly is in it for the long haul.
After a first half outlining the goons masquerading as nurses who keep
relatives off the ward, Ria describes the murder by emaciation from
about 8:30 onwards.
The final five minutes of this video are excerpts of her calmly telling the “nurses” that they are
killing wards full of vaccinated and Covid-negative elderly people.
Original video: https://facebook.com/100015568938485/posts/1018701381992150
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