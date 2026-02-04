Ben Swann talked about Pedo Elites & Pizzagate ten years ago on TV - US media tried to destroy his career

American journalist Ben Swann talked about pedophiles in Western elites ten years ago. At that time, US media tried to destroy his career.

Swann told RT that he was called a "conspiracy theorist" and a "lunatic", but he turned out to be right:

“Now, ten years later, there is enough evidence that all of this not only actually happened, but was even more extensive than I thought.”

From his Wikipedia page about this:

In January 2017, after his then-employer, WGCL-TV in Atlanta, aired a Reality Check which presented the false Pizzagate conspiracy theory as potentially true, Swann was forced by WGCL to bring down his Truth in Media website and all of his social media. About a year later, he was fired.

Partial from the Atlanta-Journal Constitution in an article titled: 'Six minutes of strangeness: An Atlanta TV anchor and his conspiracy theories':

CBS46 anchor Ben Swann walked viewers through a screen-by-screen explanation of 'Pizzagate' on Tuesday night, implying that the widely debunked Internet claim – which linked a D.C. pizza parlor and Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager, John Podesta, with a child molestation ring might – might not be a hoax.

Adding:

Epstein files dredge up Pizzagate-era pedo ‘food code’

📌 When Pizzagate exploded in 2016 (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/55064)over a creepy code seemingly hinting at crimes against children in John Podesta's WikiLeaks-exposed emails, those who flagged it were branded “conspiracy theorists.”

👉 The new Epstein Files dump is lighting up those same red flags — making the old "theorists" look eerily prescient.

Emails and exchanges are dotted with out-of-context references to food — pizza, pasta, hotdogs, cheese, ice cream — terms that users online suggest match code words used by child predators.

🔍 Epstein files search gives

➡️ Cheese - 1,138 hits

➡️ Pizza – 859 hits

➡️ Ice cream - 621 hits

Numerous exchanges by people whose names are mostly redacted oddly juggle words like “hotdog,” “pasta,” “grape soda,” “lamb chop,” “bagel,” “coffee,” and “Chinese cookie.”

According to online speculations:

🔴 Hotdog — allegedly means "boy"

🔴 Pizza — allegedly means "girl"

🔴 Cheese — allegedly means "little girl"

🔴 Pasta — allegedly means "little boy"

🔴 Ice cream — allegedly means "male prostitute"

Here are just a few of the exchanges:

♦️ 2018 email to Epstein: “This is better than a Chinese cookie… lets go for pizza and grape soda again. No one else can understand.”

♦️ 2013 email instructs “ice cream” to be delivered to Epstein pal Warren Eisenstein: “…come to me before you go and I will give you a card that state [sic]: ice cream compliments of Jeffrey Epstein.”

♦️ 2014 email exchange: “Spoof on chandelier (the video I sent you with the amazing little girl dance totally loved it... Pizza party was great! ...stayed late.”

♦️ 2017 email: “Alert - Send pizza to Bobby!!"

♦️ 2016: “I don't want to be too demanding… Can you please make sure the food is hot. Cold pizza and cold pasta are disgusting… I haven't heard back from you. Are you having second thoughts about inviting us to lunch because of my demands on hot food :-)?”

♦️ 2009: Epstein writes: “there are millions of babies, very little good vegatble [sic] cream cheese,” and gets the response: “Lol, I don't know if cream cheese and baby are on the same level..”

♦️ 2018 email to Epstein: “Hotdogs are here. Would you like it on 2nd or dining room?”