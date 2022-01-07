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Trudeau is scapegoating the 'unvaccinated' like Hitler did the Jews
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142 views • January 07, 2022
Prime Minister Trudeau is maligning Canadians opposed to receiving the experimental COVID-19 gene-therapy injections, scapegoating them for the lockdowns that he himself is imposing. Trudeau even went so far as to label vaccine-free Canadians as “extremists,” “racists,” and “misogynists” who deny science.
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