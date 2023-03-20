What Does "The Last Days" Actually Mean? | 20-MINUTES OF REVELATION - EP 01 | Revelation, Last Days, WEF, CBDC, Apocalypse, End TimesSpero Pictures Joy and Matt Thayer

What Does "The Last Days" Actually Mean? | 20-MINUTES OF REVELATION - EP 01 | Revelation, Last Days, WEF, CBDC, Apocalypse, End Times

THE BOOK OF REVELATION has been shrouded in mystery ever since it was first authored in the 1st century AD. Many turn away from it like a badly written sci-fi novel, frustrated at it's symbology and puzzling metaphors.





In series 20-MINUTES OF REVELATION, Matt & Joy will break down some of the more complex ideas in the book as well as introduce you to deep understanding of how the symbols work with & compliment the world found in the Old Testament.





You'll walk away from each episode with a clearer understanding of this incredible book. After all, it's not called "The Book of Confusion"! Let the REVELATION begin!





