How to make a smoothie to boost your immune system using Beets and Berries

This smoothie is delicious and nutritious .It also requires very few ingredients. For those repulsed by beets the flavor isn’t overpowering and you can alter this recipe to your liking .



Nutritional Facts



Beetroots are a great source of fiber, folate (vitamin B9), manganese, potassium, iron, and vitamin C. Beetroots and beetroot juice have been associated with numerous health benefits, including improved blood flow, lower blood pressure, and increased exercise performance.



Berries



Berries are loaded with antioxidants! Antioxidants get rid of oxidative stress in the body, which contributes to disease prevention. They fight against and neutralize free radicals that are in our cells from our environment, medication, processed foods, and our metabolism (1). These are found in berries in the forms of vitamins A, C, and E.



Flaxseeds



Flax seeds are good sources of many nutrients. Their health benefits are mainly due to their content of omega-3 fats, lignans and fiber.





I hope you enjoy the video and let me know down below if you tried it!!!! 👇🏽





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