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Q-Anon - The Best Lie Contains a Lot of Truth (Part 7) [Dec 13th, 2021]
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160 views • December 15, 2021
There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
Original title: BOOM! Everything Old is 'Q' Again...
Published at 14:19 UTC on December 13th, 2021.
Several current news stories relate back to subjects and themes brought up YEARS ago by the Q posts.
Let’s explore!
VIDEO: Inspector General Report 2013: Hillary Clinton State Department Covers for Pedophiles:
https://rumble.com/vd3kuv-2013-press-sec-jen-psaki-helped-hillarys-state-department-cover-up-crimes.html
2013 NBC Report Hillary's State Department Cover Up Crimes
AmazingPolly Published January 21, 2021
https://rumble.com/vd3kuv-2013-press-sec-jen-psaki-helped-hillarys-state-department-cover-up-crimes.html
2013 NBC News Report re Hillary Clinton State Department Interfering in multiple investigations into its personnel, including an ambassador accused of sex with minor children.
Jen Psaki was the state department press person at the time & now Joe Biden has selected her as White House Press Secretary.
#SaveOurChildren
Link to Q drops: qanon.pub
Amazing Polly
107829 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BEnj5OmYcpnH/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/amazingpolly/
https://rumble.com/user/AmazingPolly
To support the work that I love to bring to you, please go here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php
------------
Original title: BOOM! Everything Old is 'Q' Again...
Published at 14:19 UTC on December 13th, 2021.
Several current news stories relate back to subjects and themes brought up YEARS ago by the Q posts.
Let’s explore!
VIDEO: Inspector General Report 2013: Hillary Clinton State Department Covers for Pedophiles:
https://rumble.com/vd3kuv-2013-press-sec-jen-psaki-helped-hillarys-state-department-cover-up-crimes.html
2013 NBC Report Hillary's State Department Cover Up Crimes
AmazingPolly Published January 21, 2021
https://rumble.com/vd3kuv-2013-press-sec-jen-psaki-helped-hillarys-state-department-cover-up-crimes.html
2013 NBC News Report re Hillary Clinton State Department Interfering in multiple investigations into its personnel, including an ambassador accused of sex with minor children.
Jen Psaki was the state department press person at the time & now Joe Biden has selected her as White House Press Secretary.
#SaveOurChildren
Link to Q drops: qanon.pub
Amazing Polly
107829 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BEnj5OmYcpnH/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/amazingpolly/
https://rumble.com/user/AmazingPolly
To support the work that I love to bring to you, please go here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php
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