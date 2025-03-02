Starmer & Macron arrive for Ukraine summit in London - Sky News

Adding:

Macron declared that Europe should not be a vassal of the United States:

At a time when there are big changes happening in the United States, what do we need to do? We need to keep them close to us, because I don't think we need division, but we will have to live with uncertainty.

That's the rule. Because the choice that Americans make, in any case, this administration, it will create geopolitical but also economic uncertainty. We've all heard what's going to happen with tariffs. So what should we do in the face of uncertainty? Act. And so I think the answer is not in the imagination.

I believe that our future does not lie in happy vassalization.

The Paris summit "EU vs. Trump and Putin" will be repeated in an expanded format - today in London the leaders of 14 NATO countries plus Zelensky will gather to discuss what to do next about the US, Russia and Ukraine:

➡️ The initiator of the emergency summit was British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

➡️ The leaders of Germany, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Canada, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Finland, France, the Czech Republic, Sweden, as well as Zelensky, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Council Antonio Costa, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte have been invited to the meeting in London.

➡️Summit participants will focus on discussing three blocks of topics.

The first is "a stronger position for Ukraine now, including its military support and increased economic pressure on Russia." The second is "the need for a strong and long-term agreement that will lead to permanent peace in Ukraine."

The third is "next steps in planning for robust security assurances."

➡️On February 17, Macron organized a similar meeting but in a more intimate format, in Paris. The real goal of both the Paris and London summits is to try to coordinate the European position in response to Trump's peacemaking efforts.