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Taking the panic out of pandemic
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10 views • July 26, 2020
Minnesota Senate Republican Caucus, April 29, 2020
"Taking the panic out of pandemic - a conversation with Senator Scott Jensen MD & Kevin Roche"
Senator Scott Jensen MD and Kevin Roche have a very candid conversation about taking the panic out of this pandemic.
Kevin has spent his whole health care career breaking down data, modeling, and facts. The CDC is providing us with real time information for Minnesota and the nation, but what do those COVID-19 numbers say?
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7qmjZyicuDqVY28lsUBjtg
"Taking the panic out of pandemic - a conversation with Senator Scott Jensen MD & Kevin Roche"
Senator Scott Jensen MD and Kevin Roche have a very candid conversation about taking the panic out of this pandemic.
Kevin has spent his whole health care career breaking down data, modeling, and facts. The CDC is providing us with real time information for Minnesota and the nation, but what do those COVID-19 numbers say?
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7qmjZyicuDqVY28lsUBjtg
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