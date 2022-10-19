INSANITY: Boston University Creates EXTREMELY DEADLY Bioweapon; New “COVID Variant” Has 80% Kill-Rate

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STEW PETERS with DR PAUL ALEXANDER: Doctors at Boston University have reportedly developed a brand new Covid variant that has the infectiousness of Omicron with a far higher lethality rate. So far, it’s killed 80% of the mice they’ve infected with it.
Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!