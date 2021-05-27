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Covid vaccinations – Eugenics in the name of health protection
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213 views • May 27, 2021
During their meticulous research on the current Covid-19 vaccination campaigns, the investigative authors Whitney Webb and Jeremy Loffredo have come across connections and backgrounds that simply make your hair stand on end. They conclude: Eugenics is back!
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