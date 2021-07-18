© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Call: You Have to Be Pretty Dumb to Fall for This... 'The Freedom Phone'[18.07.2021]
Follow
0
Share
Report
117 views • July 18, 2021
16 Jul 2021 'Freedom Phone' Meant For Trump Supporters Is Also Made By Chinese Vendor
https://uk.pcmag.com/mobile-phones/134539/freedom-phone-meant-for-trump-supporters-is-also-made-by-chinese-vendor
Jul 15, 2021 With President Donald Trump kicked off most social media sites and Republicans alleging they’re being censored by Big Tech, conservatives are attempting to build an alternative online ecosystem with everything from payment platforms to smartphones.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jackbrewster/2021/07/15/let-freedom-phone-ring-here-are-all-of-the-rights-alternatives-to-big-tech/?sh=b94be2f2249f
Trump The Freedom Phone:
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=THE+FREEDOM+PHONE&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Trump+The+Freedom+Phone&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.qwant.com/?q=Trump+The+Freedom+Phone&;t=web
https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEB&;search_query=Trump+The+Freedom+Phone
Dylan Russell - 10 hours ago:
“Freedom Resistance Population Monitoring”. Big brother always doing the big switcharoo. Those phones are hackable like any phone. Just wait until it fails.
16,041 Views jul 18, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
85.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/4UwBY_tSPjI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4UwBY_tSPjI
www.acallforanuprising.com
https://uk.pcmag.com/mobile-phones/134539/freedom-phone-meant-for-trump-supporters-is-also-made-by-chinese-vendor
Jul 15, 2021 With President Donald Trump kicked off most social media sites and Republicans alleging they’re being censored by Big Tech, conservatives are attempting to build an alternative online ecosystem with everything from payment platforms to smartphones.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jackbrewster/2021/07/15/let-freedom-phone-ring-here-are-all-of-the-rights-alternatives-to-big-tech/?sh=b94be2f2249f
Trump The Freedom Phone:
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=THE+FREEDOM+PHONE&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Trump+The+Freedom+Phone&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.qwant.com/?q=Trump+The+Freedom+Phone&;t=web
https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEB&;search_query=Trump+The+Freedom+Phone
Dylan Russell - 10 hours ago:
“Freedom Resistance Population Monitoring”. Big brother always doing the big switcharoo. Those phones are hackable like any phone. Just wait until it fails.
16,041 Views jul 18, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
85.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/4UwBY_tSPjI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4UwBY_tSPjI
www.acallforanuprising.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.