⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(24-30 August 2024)

▫️From 24 to 30 Aug 2024, the Armed Forces of the RU FED delivered one mass strike and 14 group strikes by long-range precision weaponry, Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, and attack UAVs at critically important power and airfield infrastructure of UKR, POL depots, West-made aircraft armament and artill ammo depots.

Strikes were delivered at UAV workshops, uncrewed surface vehicles storages, temporary deployment points of nationalist formations & foreign mercs.

▫️Over the week, units of the Sever Group of Forces have carried on an operation to neutralise AFU units in Kursk region. Oper'l-Tactical and Army aviation, UAVs, and artill inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of four mech'd brigades, one tank brig, two air assault brigs of the (AFU), 3 territorial def brigs, as well as thwarted attempts to deploy enemy reserves.

▫️Volchansk & Liptsy direction, losses were inflicted on formations of 1 marine brig, 2 terri'l def brigs, & 2 natl guard brigs of the enemy. Over the week, AFU losses up to 3,580 troops, six tanks, 181 armoured fight vehics, and 103 motor vehics in the area of the Sever GOFs responsibility.

4 MLRS launchers, including one U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS, 35 field artill guns, 12 electronic warfare and counter-battery stations were destroyed.

▫️Cohesive actions, units of the Zapad GOFs liberated Stelmakhovka (LPR) and Sinkovka (Kharkov reg). Losses were inflicted on formations of six mech'd brigs, one tank brig, one assault brig, one airmobile brig of the AFU, 2 terri'l def brigs, and the Azov Special Ops Brig. 34 counter-attacks launched by AFU assault detachments have been repelled.

AFU losses more than 3,450 troops, two tanks, 11 arm'd fight vehics, including 3 U.S.-made M113 armrd personnel carriers, & 51 motor vehics. In the course of counter-battery warfare, 1 Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 MLRS launcher and 38 field artill guns, including 18 West-made SP'd artill systs and 155-mm howitzers were neutralised. 16 electronic warfare and counter-battery stations as well as 18 ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️As a result of decisive actions, units of the Yug GOFs liberated Konstantinovka (DPR). Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of 3 mech'd brigs, two motorised infantry brigs, two infantry brigs, four assault brigs of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigs. Five counter-attacks launched by AFU assault detachments were repelled.

AFU losses more than 4,840 troops, U.S.-made Abrams and German-made Leopard tanks, four armr'd fighting vehics, 60 motor vehics, 57 field artill guns, with 23 of them made by NATO countries. 11 electronic warfare stations and 16 field ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️As a result of active actions, units of the Tsentr GOFs liberated Orlovka, Kamyshevka, Nikolayevka, & Novozhelannoye (DPR).



Losses were inflicted on formations of 7 mech'd brigs, two jaeger brigs, one airborne brig, one assault brig of the AFU, two terri'l def brigs, and the Lyut Assault Brig of the UKR Natl Police. 50 counter-attacks launched by AFU units were repelled.



Over week in this direction, the AFU losses up to 3,720 troops, 7 tanks, 14 armoured fighting vehics, including one German-made Marder infantry fighting vehic and two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, 38 motor vehics, one Grad MLRS combat vehic, and 42 field artill guns.



▫️Units of the Vostok GOFs took more advantageous lines and positions as well as inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of 2 mech'd brigs, one motorised infantry brig of the AFU, & 4 territ'l def brigs. 18 counter-attacks launched by AFU assault detachments were repelled.



AFU losses up to 860 troops, 7 armoured fight vehics, 43 motor vehics, 11 field artill guns, including 7 West-made 155-mm SP'd artill systs and howitzers, & 4 electr warfare stations.



▫️Dnepr GOFs inflicted losses on one infantry brig, one mtn assault brig of the AFU, two marine brigs, and one territorial defence brig.



AFU losses up to 460 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, 32 motor vehicles, 16 field artill guns, and six U.S.-made 155-mm howitzers. Moreover, seven electronic warfare stations and 3 ammo depots of the enemy were destroyed.



▫️Past week, air defence units shot down one MiG-29 aircraft of the UKR AF, 3 U.S.-made ATACMS oper'l-tactical missiles, four Tochka-U tactical missiles, 19 French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, 31 U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, 311 UAVs, with 127 of them outside the SMO zone.



▫️Units of the Black Sea Fleet wiped out six UKR uncrewed surface vehicles.



▫️Over week, 58 UKR men have surrendered on the line of contact.



📊In total, 641 airplanes and 283 helicopters, 30,701 UAVs, 575 air def missile systs, 17,783 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,431 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 13,809 field artillery guns and mortars as well as 25,447 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.