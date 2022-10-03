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www.ukcolumn.org
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Mark Anderson with today’s UK Column News.
00:35 - Putin's Donbas Speech15:17 - NATO Parliamentary Assembly Accession Hearing
17:18 - Implications For Donbass Accession To Russian Federation
22:42 - Blair Loses The Argument For Money
25:50 - The Ukraine Battlefront
30:31 - The American Migrant Crisis
37:43 - Free Speech Wins In Texas
39:31 - Sanity Wins In Italy
41:15 - Thus Spake Liz Truss
51:21 - You'll Own Nothing, And You'll Be Happy
52:30 - The War On Cash Continues
54:53 - Neil Oliver Questions the Banksters
SOURCES: https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-3rd-october-2022