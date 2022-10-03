Create New Account
UK Column News - 3rd October 2022
www.ukcolumn.org
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Mark Anderson with today’s UK Column News.

00:35 - Putin's Donbas Speech15:17 - NATO Parliamentary Assembly Accession Hearing

17:18 - Implications For Donbass Accession To Russian Federation

22:42 - Blair Loses The Argument For Money

25:50 - The Ukraine Battlefront

30:31 - The American Migrant Crisis

37:43 - Free Speech Wins In Texas

39:31 - Sanity Wins In Italy

41:15 - Thus Spake Liz Truss

51:21 - You'll Own Nothing, And You'll Be Happy

52:30 - The War On Cash Continues

54:53 - Neil Oliver Questions the Banksters

SOURCES: https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-3rd-october-2022

