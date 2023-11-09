Don't Fall for the False-Light Trap: Our Soul is Chained to a Loosh Garden of Illusions

Source: Troubled Minds TV "Don't Go Into the Light! It's a Trap?"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-0bFSfrRX20

Website: troubledminds.org

Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/5a27w7uh

YouTube: youtube.com/c/troubledminds

FURTHER INFORMATION:"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24





TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b





Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm